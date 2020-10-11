After the excitement over the first Donald Trump parade held in Aggieland, Trump supporters were determined to make a parade bigger than the first after growing support.
According to Luke Holland, the parade organizer, around 1,100 cars were estimated to have participated in the second parade on Oct. 11. The parade ran a different route from the last, covering the meeting point from Brazos Valley Livestock in Bryan to William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station before U-turning and heading back to the meeting place.
“My whole goal was not to disrupt people’s day and it seemed like on Texas [Avenue], we were disrupting people’s everyday flow,” Holland said.”I figured that with the size of this one if we stay on Highway 6 but also let people get over and exit. I figured it would be less and go faster.”
Cars arrived starting at 11:30 a.m. at the meeting site to stage cars and apply finishing touches to their car decorations in order to showcase their support of President Trump. Several of the attendee’s cars had flags and some had window messages. Many different types of vehicles could be seen with Trump gear including cars, trucks, motorcycles, semis with trailers and even a hearse.
“The turnout was awesome,” Holland said. “Trump supporters aren’t out there causing chaos, we’re just out to show our numbers and to show that the passion and enthusiasm for this president is unlike anything ever that I’ve seen in my lifetime.”
Helping to direct traffic as they entered, Karen Monroy also participated in the parade after helping stage cars.
“I just want to show the community that regardless of what the polls are saying — Trump is very popular,” Monroy said. “You can see it in his rallies and you can see it in the parades that are going over in the U.S. that we are going to win in 2020.”
Small business vendors were set up at the event to sell merchandise to the supporters including flags, shirts, signs and stickers, among many other products. Holland wanted the small businesses to be able to show their support as well as sell some of their products to make some extra cash.
One vendor, Brandon Gaines, spoke about the importance of voting and said he wants students to know they could early vote at many places in Brazos County.
Supporters were wearing Trump gear as far as the eye could see, with some supporters dressing up as President Trump themselves. One supporter, Zachary Garrett was dressed fully in a patriotic suit with a Trump mask. Garrett drove from Houston to go to the parade with his girlfriend and current Blinn student Abigail DiLeo.
“We’ve been here since about 12 [p.m.] and we have taken about 400 pictures,” DiLeo said.
After not being able to attend the last parade, many supporters looked forward to this event as a chance for them to advocate for President Trump. Current freshmen at Blinn, Trevor Collins and Becca Bienski came to the parade with two flags on their car to show their support for the president.
“We want to meet new people and unite as people that are for our president,” Collins said. “We want people to know who we support and that all the things that have been said about him are false and we are here for a good reason.”
Not only did the parade have participants in the parade showing off Trump gear and flags, but patrons lined the parade route to show their support as well. Teresa Tackett Gaskamp sat near the William D. Fitch Parkway turn-around to watch the parade as it started to make its way back to the start point.
“It was very inspiring,” Gaskamp said. “We love our country and our president, and were so happy to see all the people out today that feel the same. I was excited to get to cheer on the participants that stand with us, as we stand for our country, our flag, law and order and each other.”
Holland said he has no intention of planning another parade himself but encourages conversation about the upcoming election.
“I would encourage people that if they do see people that support Trump just to talk to them. If they have different views to ask us questions and to ask us why we support our president,” Holland said. “One thing you’re always gonna notice is that with Trump supporters we talk about our president, about the things that we love about our president.”
