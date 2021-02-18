All Friday classes are canceled for Texas A&M System students due to the continued inclement weather, according to a message from the university.
Nonessential employees will work only virtually, and are encouraged to notify their supervisors of any technical issues caused by this week’s weather that prevent them from working online.
Multiple damages have been caused by this weather so far, including power outages and water shortages across Texas. On-campus issues have also arisen, with power issues and pipe bursts in multiple buildings.
A&M has canceled classes throughout the week, and in the most recent message, announced that class on Feb. 22 and 23 would take place virtually.
“The Office of the Provost soon will issue guidance on classes and make-up work,” the email read. “We will continue to monitor ongoing conditions and provide updates accordingly.”
For anyone lacking power or warmth, the warming center in Reed Area will now be open until noon on Feb. 19.
To report damages on campus, call 979-845-4311.
