This evening, a shooting took place at the H-E-B on Holleman Drive and Texas Avenue less than a mile from the Texas A&M campus.
According to KBTX, at least one person was shot in the parking lot of the store at around 8:30 p.m. This person is currently receiving hospital care in Bryan for critical injuries.
College Station Police, or CSPD, has not released any information regarding the shooter or the events surrounding the shooting.
UPDATE 9:55 p.m.: According to CSPD, a second person has shown up at another area hospital with serious injuries. The victim is believed to be connected to the same incident.
CSPD continues to investigate the situation but believes the incident is isolated between the two individuals. The general public is not believed to be in any danger at this time.
UPDATE 10:58 p.m.: CSPD has confirmed that the victim that was transported from the scene by ambulance to the hospital has died. Their identity is being withheld at this time. The second victim involved remains in the hospital with serious injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as The Battalion receives additional information.
