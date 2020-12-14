When students returned to Texas A&M for the fall 2020 semester, the university experienced a surge in positive COVID-19 cases. Under the advice of public health experts, A&M administrators are looking to better manage this surge when classes return in the spring.
According to a university-wide email from A&M President Michael K. Young and Provost Carol A. Fierke, Texas A&M will require all students residing in university housing on campus to test for COVID-19 before Jan. 22.
“Your active participation now and when you return at the beginning of the year is essential to not only help keep yourselves and others safe, but also to help our area hospitals meet demand this winter,” the email states.
Students are permitted to test remotely or participate in free testing on campus. At this time, students living off campus are not required to test, but are encouraged to if they will be visiting campus or attending in-person student activities.
In addition to this, all students will be required to complete online COVID-19 Certification and Training before returning to campus, no later than Jan. 13.
Fierke and Young said in the email that specific details regarding the training, certification, testing and other protocols will be sent in separate emails.
Additional information regarding A&M COVID-19 policies and protocols is available at tamu.edu/coronavirus.
