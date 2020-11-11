Changes have been made to the COVID-19 restrictions for Aggie Ring Day this November.
Ring Day, which had previously become Ring Week this semester, will be held on Nov. 17, 19 and 20. Recipients can choose a time between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday or Thursday or between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Friday to pick up their Aggie Ring.
Different from the Ring Week held this past September, the Association of Former Students will now allow recipients to bring up to two guests into Haynes Ring Plaza and the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center with them to pick up their rings during their assigned time. All guests will be required to wear face coverings inside the Alumni Center, according to the Association’s website.
“We do not encourage you to bring additional guests to campus,” a statement on the website reads. “The two guests must be accompanied by the ring recipient in order to enter the restricted area around the Alumni Center, the Ring Plaza and inside the Alumni Center building.”
Vice President of the Association of Former Students Kathryn Greenwade said these changes were made based on the traffic flow experience from the September Ring Week, which did not allow any guests to enter with recipients.
“We felt like we could safely include two guests and still maintain protocols that allowed for social distancing and allowed for this to be a safe process for everybody,” Greenwade said. “We do not feel like there’s any greater risk in coming in to pick up your ring than you would experience in going to the grocery store.”
Greenwade said there are over 2,600 Aggies getting their rings this November. She said the Association has implemented the necessary safety precautions such as offering hand sanitizer, creating six feet distancing between ring stations and only allowing 100 people inside the Alumni Center’s three spaces per hour.
“We’re excited that we will be able to include parents, or two others guests of the students’ choosing,” Greenwade said. “Because we think that adds a lot to the day, and it’s certainly an achievement that you want to celebrate with others.”
