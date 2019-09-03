When it comes to the world of politics, the news cycle is ongoing, with headlines developing every day. To help you keep up with them, The Battalion compiles a few of the most compelling political stories from the past week.
Johnson & Johnson faces consequences in Oklahoma trial
On Aug. 26, Oklahoma judge Thad Balkman ruled that Johnson & Johnson purposefully glossed over the dangers presented by opioid use, ordering the company to pay Oklahoma $572 million. The case argued “public nuisance,” arguing that the company had created a situation that raised the danger of addiction.
The ruling fell short of the $17 billion sought by Oklahoma. However, observers see the case as the first step in cases looking to hold companies responsible for the opioid crisis across the nation. Sabrina Strong, a lawyer for the Johnson & Johnson company, said that the company has “strong grounds for appeal” and that they will take such actions.
As the Brexit deadline approaches, UK Parliament showdown heats up
With a deadline of Oct. 31, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson requested Queen Elizabeth II suspend Parliament for five weeks on Aug. 28. With the Queen accepting the suspension, many fear that it will limit the time lawmakers have on countering a no-deal Brexit. With Parliament set to reconvene on Oct. 14, Johnson claimed there would be enough time for lawmakers to debate.
However, on Sept. 3, Johnson lost the majority in Parliament, after party defections opened an opportunity for rebel lawmakers to block Johnson’s move to leave on Oct. 31.
Hong Kong protests continue despite Chinese and police actions
After three months, the Hong Kong protests continue, gaining the support of some global spectators. What initially started as a protest against an extradition bill to mainland China has turned into a fight with Beijing over Hong Kong autonomy. Hong Kong police officers have been reported to be using excessive force, indifference to counter-protesters beating people in the streets and accused of disguising as protestors to incite violence.
Since the week of Aug. 26, many protestors have started to use mesh networks after a government threat of shutting off internet access. These networks rely on Bluetooth, requiring no internet connection to work and organize people.
