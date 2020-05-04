The Aggieland Yearbook has named psychology freshman Kylie Sledge its 2020-2021 editor-in-chief.
Sledge, the current student life editor, joined the Aggieland in fall 2019 as a photographer, but gradually became more involved with writing and design as the year went on. Her roots in yearbook began with her high school’s Tiger Yearbook as a freshman where she worked as a photographer, writer and designer. Sledge became editor-in-chief of the Tiger Yearbook her senior year.
Sledge’s high school yearbook adviser Christina Strnad worked with Sledge from middle school through high school. Their hometown of Thrall, Texas, has a population of just under 1,000, which meant Sledge was involved in just about everything but the football team, Strnad said.
“I’ve always taught my kids it doesn’t matter how big your school is or matter how big your high school is, you are gonna go often to this big world, and so you need to think big,” Strnad said. “The fact that a student from little Thrall is the editor of the Texas A&M yearbook really speaks to how seriously kids can take that message, how much kids can rise to the expectations that they’re set for.”
Current Aggieland editor-in-chief Liz Liu was a member of the interview panel for the 2020-2021 editor. Liu said Sledge has all of the boxes checked in the categories that were needed to lead the yearbook team next year.
“She had great leadership skills, great communication skills,” Liu said. “She’s able to work with staff and other organizations on campus, and then she is super developed in her photography and design skills. She came into college already knowing AP Style, which was crazy to me, so that is a huge kudos to her previous adviser.”
Although she had experience with the Tiger Yearbook, Sledge said working for a collegiate yearbook has been an entirely different experience. As a younger leader, Sledge said one of her goals for the upcoming year is to continue the teamwork and energy from this school year.
“I just overall wanna make the yearbook the best that it could be,” Sledge said. “I want it to be an accurate representation of student life at A&M, and I want it to be something that we’re all proud of making.”
Liu, a biology senior, will be leaving the yearbook in Sledge’s hands after she graduates. Liu said her biggest piece of advice for Sledge is to not be too hard on herself and stay strong in her decisions.
“Hopefully if she excels, she’ll stay with the program for her entire college career, which is exactly what we’d like to see,” Liu said.
