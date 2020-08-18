In a university-wide email sent to students at 10 p.m. on Aug. 18, the Office of the Provost announced that effective immediately, students will not be permitted to eat or drink inside any university teaching classrooms.
The email states drinking and eating should be limited to dining areas, one’s dorm room or outside areas while maintaining six feet of distance from others.
“Please hydrate well before class. If someone needs to hydrate for health reasons, they can briefly leave the class, hydrate, and return,” the email reads. “Good hand hygiene should be used after touching the face covering.”
For more information about campus COVID-19 guidelines, visit tamu.edu/coronavirus.
