Reeling off high profile endorsements from Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Former Vice President Joe Biden made the best of his Super Tuesday.
A grand total of 14 states and 1,357 delegates, more than a third of all pledged delegates, were up for grabs last night. The states who held primaries were Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Biden, fueled from his South Carolina primary win, won nine states outright, including Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Sanders won Vermont, Colorado, California and Utah.
One of the more noteworthy outcomes from this year’s Super Tuesday was Biden winning in Massachusetts. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who represents Massachusetts in the Senate, placed third in her own state. She was thoroughly outvoted by Biden, who won 33.1 percent of the vote, followed by Sanders at 26.4 percent and Warren herself rounding out the top three with 21.4 percent of the vote.
Although 14 states hold their primaries on Super Tuesday, California and Texas hold much value because they combine for a total of 643 delegates. Biden and Sanders are expected to split the two states, with Biden winning Texas and Bernie winning California.
In total, Biden won Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Biden is also leading in Maine at the time with 76 percent of precincts reporting.
Sanders won in his home state of Vermont, Colorado, California and Utah.
Coming into Super Tuesday, Sanders led the field with 60 delegates already won, followed by Biden with 53. Following results of Super Tuesday, Biden is a strong contender in this race after winning 344 delegates yesterday, upping his total to 397 and beating out Sanders delegate total of 336. Warren again rounds out the top three with 36 total delegates, followed by Mayor Mike Bloomberg with 12 delegates and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard with 1 delegate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.