Texas A&M announced the cancellation of two more beloved Aggie traditions due to the coronavirus outbreak and CDC guidelines.
The Facebook announcements came out on March 17 along with the cancellation of campus Ring Day celebrations.
I’m an earlier email, Kathryn Greenwade, vice president of the Association of Former Students said the World Wide Roll Call will still be broadcasted on AggieNetwork.com on April 21.This is the first time campus Muster has been canceled since 1957.
“The [Muster] committee is currently exploring collaborative alternative options with The Association of Former Students and the University to ensure Aggies can experience this time-honored tradition safely,” Muster Committee said on their website.
The Association will communicate recommended guidelines for Muster with A&M clubs across the world.
The Aggies Parents and Families Facebook page ensured tickets purchased for Dueling Pianos during Family Weekend will be refunded.
The Association continues to emphasize that regardless of changes, it is the Aggie Spirit that makes traditions special.
