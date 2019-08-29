After 25 years of planning, Texas A&M’s musical groups will receive an updated facility to serve the growing number of members.
A&M will hold the grand opening of the John D. White ‘70 — Robert L. Walker ‘58 Music Activities Center on Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with performances by student musicians from A&M’s bands and choral groups. According to a university statement, a private ceremony will be held for the donors that supplied the funds for the construction. The Singing Cadets will have their first concert of the year in the choral rehearsal hall to complete the event.
The music center is taking the place of the E.V. Adams Band Hall and the MSC’s Choral Activities Suite. The new space includes specifically designed rooms to address the needs of every A&M musical group along with a specially-made turf replica of Kyle Field to withstand the rehearsals of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band.
“The 70,000-square-foot building includes four state-of-the-art rehearsal halls acoustically designed for the unique needs of 1,300 Texas A&M students who are part of orchestras, choral groups and bands,” the statement said. “There are a few dozen soundproof practice rooms, storage for hundreds of instruments, group archival rooms, choir offices, administrative office wings for both the bands and choral staff, a reception area and a student lounge. Custom wall graphics pay tribute to the history and traditions of Texas A&M musical groups.”
