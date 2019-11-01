Rudder Plaza was filled with music Thursday as students gathered for Rocktoberfest, where everyone was encouraged to get into the Halloween spirit.
Rocktoberfest is an event that was put on by MSC Town Hall on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Rudder Plaza. Live music was provided by several groups including the local alternative band, Hartkey, which is partly composed of Texas A&M students such as communication juniors Amanda Loving and Gavin Fuller. Those who stopped by were also able to carve pumpkins and offered free cookies, candy and food from Taco Cabana.
Special events executive of the committee and bioenvironmental science junior Sophie Gonzalez said what makes Rocktoberfest different from other events as it gives everyone on campus a reason to come together as a community.
“It is a good thing for someone who didn't have plans or might be something that they see as a thing close to home,” Gonzalez said. “It could be a tradition for them to carve pumpkins at home so here this is offering that community for them on campus.”
Hartkey was introduced to MSC Town Hall through a different artist that they have worked with in the past, Gonzalez said. They performed covers to rock and alternative music, including “Come a Little Closer” by Cage the Elephant.
Geology sophomore Preston Schroeder said that he hadn’t originally planned on going to the event but his friend convinced him to attend. Schroeder said he enjoyed taking part in the pumpkin carving and the free food.
“I like the band,” Schroeder said. “I’ve seen a lot of cover bands and stuff before...but [Hartkey] is probably better than most of them. A lot of them kinda try hard but I think they sound pretty good.”
They promote themed events, smaller local bands and are able to bring the visions of its members to realization. Coming from a small town, Gonzalez said it was hard to connect with people about music, but that events like Rocktober offer the opportunity to meet others with similar interests.
“I love music so much,” Gonzalez said. “It was instantly like middle ground to connect with people on.”
Telecommunication media studies freshman Brette Clark is a new member of MSC Town Hall and said their events can be used as a way to release stress or take a break from school.
“I think [Rocktoberfest] offers students a place to have fun, celebrate and meet other people,” Clark said. “I joined because I really like going to concerts, going to events, and this offers a new side of that to show the behind the scenes.”
MSC Town Hall is a committee dedicated to bringing the community, primarily through music. The committee not only hosts bands, but comedians, poetry slams and drag shows through events such as Lunchbox and Coffee House.
For more information on the MSC Town Hall’s future events, visit https://townhall.tamu.edu/?fbclid=IwAR1Y1CVMHuYs7827kNTkjI1ZNk2C50kbHRW7Rbc9PJbsKQZFCj6AW-42154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.