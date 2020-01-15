To kick off the new semester, the MSC will host MSC Open House for organizations and clubs on campus to recruit potential new students.
Over 400 organizations and clubs will be at the MSC on Jan. 19 from 1 to 5 p.m. to take part in this semester's Open House. As clubs congregate in and around the MSC, it provides a one-stop location for students to come and check out potential organizations they may be interested in joining.
Jennifer Egan, MSC Open House director and a psychology senior, said the event provides students with quick and easy access to discover a new club they might like to be a part of.
“Open House really is an immense resource for students who want to get involved in organizations or who may be thinking about joining an organization,” Egan said. “Whatever you are looking for, we have it in one centralized location.”
Although walking into the MSC during Open House can be intimidating and crowded, Egan said, there are numerous volunteers that are able to help point attendees in the right direction.
“There are thousands of people who will be in the MSC during this time, so it does get a little hectic and crowded in there,” Egan said. “There are a lot of things that could help ease this. There are fantastic volunteers from MSC Hospitality, different sections for different [types of clubs] depending on what you are looking for.”
For freshmen who will be visiting Open House for the first time, Egan said it is important to not be nervous or wary when looking for an organization to join.
“Don’t be afraid to approach the volunteers, they can help you find a specific organization,” Egan said. “They are here to help, so use them. Also make sure to carry some sort of bag or purse to carry flyers that will be undoubtedly handed to you.”
Even if students don’t have a specific community in mind, Egan said they are still welcome to see if there is anything that could spark their interest and to just learn more about opportunities here on campus.
“Come in, walk around, you don’t have to be looking for a certain club to come check it out,” Egan said. “Some of the organizations have cool costumes or setups, robots and drones. It’s cool to see all the diverse ways clubs try to get students' attention.”
