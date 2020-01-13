Texas A&M’s MSC Black Awareness Committee is hosting its 13th annual MLK Breakfast to honor the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
The MSC Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee’s annual Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast will be held on Jan. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Bethancourt Ballroom. The event is ticketed, but all campus members are invited and can purchase tickets through the MSC Box Office.
The theme for this year’s breakfast is “Black Faces in White Spaces.” It will include a conversation with Marc Lamont Hill, a professor at Temple University and the host of HuffPost Live and BET News, that will be moderated by A&M sociology professor Reuben A. May. The breakfast will end with a question and answer session where audience participation is encouraged.
Tiara Kinnebrow, director of the MLK Breakfast and sociology junior, said the annual breakfast is a formal setting where the campus community can honor the life, legacy and accomplishments of MLK.
“At Texas A&M, our hope is to not only honor King, but to also make his legacy relevant for the university and its students, faculty and administration,” Kinnebrew said. “We hope to utilize the passion and spirit associated with King, the Civil Rights Movement and other leaders of the past to inspire and foster a spirit of action in the leaders of today and tomorrow.”
This year’s breakfast is centered around keeping Dr. King’s legacy alive by continuing the conversation on racial sensitivity in our present campus community, said Kinnebrew.
“In light of some social media videos and various events that have happened on this campus, my peers and I have felt a disconnect with the rest of the student body, in society and sometimes within ourselves,” Kinnebrew said. “As our theme is ‘Black Faces in White Spaces,’ my hope for this breakfast is that it will spark conversations that create a campus community that actualizes more cultural and racial sensitivity.”
Melany Pearl, the program advisor for the MSC Black Awareness Committee, is excited to attend her first annual MLK Breakfast as she is new to the A&M community.
"I am most looking forward to seeing the campus community come out and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” Pearl said. “I am really looking forward to and excited about how the entire campus community here comes to celebrate Dr. King’s federal holiday."
