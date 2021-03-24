After being voted to return as senior Yell Leader, agribusiness junior Memo Salinas was selected for the position of Head Yell Leader for 2021-2022 on March 24.
Salinas has now made university history twice as Texas A&M’s first Hispanic Yell Leader and first Hispanic Head Yell Leader in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
In an interview with Texas A&M Today, Salinas said he looks forward to leading the university next year.
“It is an honor and privilege and extremely exciting of course, but most importantly it is a responsibility,” Salinas said. “It’s a responsibility to represent Texas A&M and the 12th Man by living out our university’s Core Values in everything I do.”
Throughout his time at A&M, Salinas has been an active member of Squadron 17 and the Ross Volunteers in the Corps of Cadets, while also participating in other organizations on campus, such as Maroon Coats.
According to 2020-2021 Head Yell Leader Keller Cox, Salinas is prepared to continue fostering the Aggie Spirit into the next year.
“Memo is a hard worker and exemplifies the Aggie Spirit in everything he does,” Cox told Texas A&M Today. “As Aggieland moves toward returning to normal, his leadership will be essential in teaching and carrying out traditions at this great university.”
