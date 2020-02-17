The Battalion sat down with the five junior Yell Leader candidates and the five senior Yell Leader candidates to discuss why they are running for the position.
SENIOR YELL CANDIDATES
KELLER COX
CONSTRUCTION SCIENCE JUNIOR
Why do you want to be a Yell Leader?
"Being a Yell Leader this last year has been an eye opener for me. I had always seen my brother as a Yell Leader, but being on this side of things has been a totally different story. It has been such an honor to serve this university in this capacity. The reason I am trying out for it again is because I feel like I owe it to the school that has given me so much. I love the Spirit of Aggieland, and to be an embodiment of that is a big deal to me and I would love to do it for another year."
Favorite yell?
“Locomotive”
Favorite Aggie tradition?
Muster
Favorite thing about Aggieland?
The people
Tell us a joke!
How do you catch a unique bunny?
You-nique up on it.
How do you catch a tamed rabbit?
Tame way, you-nique up on it.
JACOB HUFFMAN
SPORTS CONDITIONING JUNIOR
Why do you want to be a Yell Leader?
"I want to continue to be a Yell Leader because for me it is the best way I have found to serve this university that has given so much back to me. I have gotten to explore Aggieland firsthand. I am a first-generation Aggie, and getting to take in all the traditions, the spirit and the family that has developed here has meant so much to me and has really developed me as a person and an Aggie. I want to continue being an ambassador for the Spirit of Aggieland."
Favorite yell?
“Beat the Hell”
Favorite Aggie tradition?
Muster and Silver Taps
Favorite thing about Aggieland?
The people
Tell us a joke!
Why did the chicken fall down the well? Because the chicken couldn’t see that well.
SAM NORRIS
GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY JUNIOR
Why do you want to be a Yell Leader?
"I have a need for constant attention, and I am hoping this will finally help me earn my father’s love."
Favorite yell?
“Horse Laugh”
Favorite Aggie tradition?
Midnight Yell
Favorite thing about Aggieland?
The people
Tell us a joke!
You want to hear a joke?
Texas is back.
WESTON PORTER
INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION JUNIOR
Why do you want to be a Yell Leader?
"Growing up, I watched my dad as he served our church community and seeing the joy that he got out of that, I said what better place to do the same kind of service but here at Texas A&M."
Favorite yell?
“Locomotive”
Favorite Aggie tradition?
Silver Taps
Favorite thing about Aggieland?
The people
Tell us a joke!
I ordered an egg and a chicken from Amazon. I will let you know.
JAKE SHATZER
INTERNATIONAL STUDIES AND ECONOMICS JUNIOR
Why do you want to be a Yell Leader?
"I want to be a Yell Leader because I think being a Yell Leader is all about selfless service, and that’s the core value I identify most with. I think it would just be a huge honor to be able to serve the student body and Texas A&M in that capacity and to be an ambassador for Aggies everywhere."
Favorite yell?
“Sit Down Bus Driver”
Favorite Aggie tradition?
Silver Taps
Favorite thing about Aggieland?
The community
Tell us a joke!
Por que el tomate no toma cafe?
Porque toma te.
JUNIOR YELL
DAVE COX
PUBLIC HEALTH SOPHOMORE
Why do you want to be a Yell Leader?
"I want to be a Yell Leader because I want to serve my university as best I can, and I want to be able to make connections with as many Aggies as I possibly can while I’m here."
Favorite yell?
“Locomotive”
Favorite Aggie tradition?
The Aggie Ring
Favorite thing about Aggieland?
Hearing the War Hymn
Tell us a joke!
Why do T-sips eat cereal out of the box?
Because they’re afraid of the bowl!
MASON GRAHAM
FINANCE SOPHOMORE
Why do you want to be a Yell Leader?
"It is an opportunity to serve others well. After all the university has given me, I see it as a chance to take small opportunities over this next year to serve."
Favorite yell?
“Farmers Fight”
Favorite Aggie tradition?
Muster
Favorite thing about Aggieland?
The people
Tell us a joke!
How do ducks fly?
They just wing it.
AYDE ORDAZ
COMMUNITY HEALTH SOPHOMORE
Why do you want to be a Yell Leader?
"I want to be a Yell Leader so I can represent what Texas A&M really is. We are a very diverse campus and our ever-growing minority student population needs to be represented."
Favorite yell?
“Locomotive”
Favorite Aggie tradition?
The 12th Man
Favorite thing about Aggieland?
The family atmosphere
Tell us a joke!
Knock knock.
Who’s there?
Boo.
Boo who?
Oh, don’t cry. It’s just me!
MEMO SALINAS
AGRIBUSINESS SOPHOMORE
Why do you want to be a Yell Leader?
"I want to serve and give back to Texas A&M for all it has done for me and my family."
Favorite yell?
“Beat the Hell”
Favorite Aggie tradition?
Muster
Favorite thing about Aggieland?
The people
Tell us a joke!
You wanna hear two short jokes and one long joke?
Joke, joke, joookeee.
NATHAN VALADEZ
PHYSICS SOPHOMORE
Why do you want to be a Yell Leader?
"When I was at Fish Camp, I participated in leading yells and it really inspired me. Later during Fish Camp I led an entire Yell Practice and decided I wanted to take it one step further."
Favorite yell?
“Locomotive”
Favorite Aggie tradition?
Football games
Favorite thing about Aggieland?
The camaraderie between Aggies
Tell us a joke!
Have you ever heard of the movie “constipation”?
No? Because it hasn’t come out yet.
