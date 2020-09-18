In a university wide email, A&M Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Kevin McGinnis announced local law enforcement is investigating anonymous reports of incapacitating drugs being used in cases of sexual assault.
According to the email, reports allege that students are being incapacitated with substances such as rohypnol, ketamine, GHB or large amounts of alcohol and then sexually assaulted off campus.
Below are some of the suggestions from the email on how to stay safe and avoid being drugged.
“These types of behaviors are crimes and are NEVER the fault of the person assaulted. Students are encouraged to remain alert and practice the following safety tips:
- Don’t drink from a can or bottle that you didn’t open yourself
- Avoid punch bowls or drinks that are being passed in a group setting
- Do use your own cup with a lid and a straw
- Don't let someone else buy you a drink. Instead, go to the bar to order your own drink and watch it being made
- Don’t leave your drink unattended. If you leave your drink to dance, talk to friends, or use the restroom, throw it out and get a new one
- If your drink has unusual taste or appearance, like a salty taste or unexplained residue, throw it out
- Watch out for your friends and ask them to watch out for you. Have a plan to check in with each other at set times
- If your friend appears intoxicated, gets sick, passes out, is having trouble walking or breathing, do what you need to do to make sure your friend is safe. Call 911 in case of an emergency”
Anyone wanting to report a crime of sexual assault is encouraged to call the University Police Department at (979) 845-2345. Additional support can be found on the Title IX website and by calling (979) 458-8407.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.
