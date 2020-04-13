After being elected as a Senior Yell Leader for the 2020-2021 school year in February, Keller Cox was selected as the Head Yell Leader the morning of April 13.
Cox is a construction science senior and is currently a Junior Yell Leader for the 2019-2020 school year. He is in the Aggie Men’s Club and a member of Squadron 17 in the Corps of Cadets.
“I am so honored and excited to get the chance to serve Texas A&M in this role, and I’m humbled that I was selected for the position,” Cox said. “I cannot wait to see what this year holds for Texas A&M and the Yell Leaders as we transition out of this global pandemic. I want to thank those who have trusted me to serve and say that as Head Yell Leader I will do my very best to represent my family and Texas A&M well.”
The Texas Aggie Yell Leaders said in a press release they believe Cox will succeed in this new position, just as he did in the last year as a Junior Yell Leader.
“Keller brings a wealth of experience and motivation to the role,” the press release read. “The Texas Aggie Yell Leaders look forward to Keller’s leadership for the upcoming year.”
Karsten Lowe, 2019-2020 Head Yell Leader, said it has been an honor to work with Cox this past year, and he is certain Cox will thrive in this new position.
“Keller is going to do an extremely great job this year,” Lowe said. “It was a pleasure working with him this past year when he was a Junior Yell Leader. He really just loves this university and embodies the Aggie Spirit and possesses all the leadership characteristics to be able to lead the group well and serve this university well, even in these uncertain times.”
Cox said these difficult times have brought us closer as Aggies and emphasized the importance of our traditions that set us apart from other universities.
“It is in coming together at these events and in saying ‘howdy’ that we distinguish ourselves from other universities,” Cox said. “As Head Yell Leader, I want to strive to spread and show the Spirit of Aggieland in all that I do both in and out of uniform.”
