On June 1, former Vice Chancellor and Dean of the College of Engineering M. Katherine Banks will assume her role as the 26th Texas A&M University president.
In a March 31 press release, the Texas A&M Board of Regents announced Banks as the new university president. Banks will be the second woman to serve in the role as president.
Following university President Michael K. Young’s departure in December, John Junkins was appointed by Chancellor John Sharp to serve as interim president. Junkins continued to lead the university through the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic ensuring the students’ success.
In a university-wide email, Junkins said farewell to his role as interim president. According to the email, Junkins said his goal was to set the stage for the future leader.
“When I accepted this role, I pledged to work steadily to help set the stage for a new and visionary leader who could help our university move to the next level,” Junkins said. “With your help and collaboration, I believe we have done exactly that.”
As Banks steps into her new role, Junkins said he believes she will be a great leader for A&M.
“As we prepare for new and exciting chapters in our university's history, let us work together to find common ground, pursuing important goals and moving together toward a bright future while doing our best to welcome and support President Banks,” Junkins said in his email. “Dr. Banks is just a phenomenal leader and we can look forward to a golden era at Texas A&M as we team with her, aiming for new levels of excellence and national prominence.”
