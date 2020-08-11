Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black and South Asian American woman on a major political party’s presidential ticket.
I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden announced his selection of Harris as his running mate early Tuesday. The 55-year-old former state Attorney General and current California Senator is the fourth woman to be chosen for a presidential ticket. The pair will formally accept their nominations through video conference at the Democratic National Convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CNN.
In Biden’s pick of Harris, he is picking a former Democratic primary rival who has been critical of his civil rights record. Harris has been a suspected front runner in Biden’s shortlist of No. 2 picks after announcing in early March that he would pick a woman to be his running mate.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will compete as the Democratic nominees against incumbent Republican nominees President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the November election.
