Texas A&M class reunions are returning with a unique double reunion this next year after cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the cancellation of reunions in 2020 due to pandemic concerns, the 30, 35 and 40-year reunion classes will host joint reunions to neighboring classes. Vice president of the Association of Former Students Kathryn Greenwade said reunions are a large part of what The Association works to coordinate.
“Each year, we will have several classes that will come back to campus for milestone reunions. Classmates always look forward to this because for many people, a class reunion is sometimes the first time they come back to campus after they graduated,” Greenwade said. “So, it's an opportunity to see how things have changed at Texas A&M, and how things have still remained the same at Texas A&M.”
Greenwade said the unique joint reunions bring a chance to reconnect with more Aggies beyond a traditional reunion.
“Even though we all have a strong class identification with our own class year, we also have friends that are in the classes before us and the classes that are after us,” Greenwade said. “I think for many people, that's going to be an additional draw to come to the reunion.”
Class of 1981 Agent Patti Gentry said her class interacted with many Class of 1980 members and they are excited to celebrate together.
“It's one of the good things that came out of COVID[-19] pandemic because normally [joint reunions] don’t happen,” Gentry said. “Class of [19]80 [was there] three of the years that we were there, living in the same dorms, apartment complexes, classes, so that was a big part of our time at A&M.”
The Class of 1980 and 1981 joint reunion will feature an icebreaker, golf tournament and dance which will feature a Class of 1981 alumni band.
“I've always enjoyed going to the reunions and getting to reconnect with friends and the icebreaker will be fun to kind of kick it off,” Gentry said. “Maybe there was somebody that lived in your dorm or your apartment complex that you kind of knew, [the icebreaker] gives you a chance to mix and mingle right from the start.”
Gentry encouraged classmates to attend the reunion, even if they have not been present before.
“It is the most unique [reunion we have] been able to see, having both classes there together," Gentry said. "Even if [class members] haven't come in the past, it'd be a great time to come and for the people that have been faithful and coming to the reunion, so it'll just be an added bonus.”
In addition to the joint reunions, the Class of 1951 is set to have their 70 year reunion.
“I think that speaks to the loyalty of Aggies to one another, and to the university 70 years after graduation,” Greenwade said. “These gentlemen are approaching their 90s, yet they still want to get together and spend time with each other [because of] their time at Texas A&M was that important to them.”
