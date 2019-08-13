On Monday, August 12 John J. Koldus III passed away at the age of 89. Koldus served as Student Affairs' vice president from 1973 to 1993 and is the namesake for the Student Service Building.
Current Student Affairs Vice President Daniel J. Pugh posted a tweet on Tuesday about the news of Koldus' passing.
"Last night, we lost a [Texas A&M and Division of Student Affairs] legend. Dr. Koldus passed from this world leaving behind a legacy to which all Aggies should aspire and all VPSAs should emulate. God speed," Pugh's tweet read.
During his time at A&M, Koldus oversaw organizations such as the Corps of Cadets, the Memorial Student Center and Student Activities. According to the release, the number of student organizations at A&M increased to over 700 under his leadership. Along with his administrative duties, Koldus instructed classes and belonged to several academic committees centered around students pursuing masters and doctoral degrees.
Koldus earned several awards for his work including the NASPA’s Fred Turner Award for Outstanding Service to NASPA in 1986 and the Texas Association of College and University Student Personnel Administrators Distinguished Service Award in 1989. At A&M, Koldus was awarded the Outstanding Administrator Award by the Student Senate, The Association of Former Students’ Distinguished Achievement Award for Student Relations in 1986 and the Buck Weirus Spirit Award in 1987.
His legacy continues through the Texas A&M Foundation’s John J. Koldus Quality of Student Life endowment, which allows the Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs the ability to aid students and organizations to increase the quality of life for every student.
A&M President Michael K. Young said in a university press release that Koldus' time as VPSA will continue to help A&M and its students.
“John J. Koldus III led the Division of Student Affairs as its first vice president with a sense of devotion underpinned by this institution’s core values at a pivotal moment in its history,” Young said in the press release. “His vision for a university that served students of every background across the state of Texas, the nation and the world left an indelible mark on this campus and will continue to guide the university he loved dearly for decades to come. Aggies of the past, present and future thank him.”
