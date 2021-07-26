Beginning August 7, students and staff will no longer use physical parking permits on campus, but rather their license plates will act as a virtual permit.
Texas A&M Transportation Services is transitioning to permitless parking beginning this fall, according to the Department of Transportation Services associate director Julie Villarreal. However, there are a few exceptions for gated lots and parking garages.
“For the majority of campus users, the license plate is the permit,” Villarreal said. “Staff will confirm vehicles parked in their valid parking areas through the use of camera technology which checks the parking authorization for the license plate.”
Students should ensure their parking permits are up to date by checking the license plate they have registered to the account, Department of Transportation Services executive director Debbie Hoffmann said. Each student is permitted one vehicle per parking pass, while faculty and staff are allotted up to three vehicles using the same pass, though only one is allowed on campus at a time.
“We are excited to initiate virtual permit parking on campus this fall,” Hoffmann said. “Customers should be sure to update their plate in their parking account to ensure it matches the vehicle they are driving to campus that day.”
Associate director Lynn Wiggs said the system has been implemented at A&M’s RELLIS campus prior to being moved to main campus.
“We have been successful in using virtual permits at RELLIS since 2018 and are ready to incorporate the advanced technology on main campus,” Wiggs said.
As for night and weekend parking, everything will remain the same, Wiggs said. For special events, pass holders will need to print a receipt from their parking account or have their account pulled up on their phone for easy access to lots affected by events.
“Simply print the receipt or display it by phone to the lot attendant who will verify the license plate shown on the receipt matches the vehicle being driven,” Wiggs said. “Since the license plate is the permit, the plate on the receipt needs to match the vehicle for access.”
The exception to this rule will be those who park in garages. They will still receive an access device to scan in order to enter the parking garages or other gated facilities. The devices will be sent between July 17 and August 1 and should arrive prior to the new parking permit start date.
