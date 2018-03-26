Spring semester is more than half way over, which means deadlines are approaching, including those group projects. Group projects can be difficult depending on group size, workload and subject matter. Additionally, good or bad group project experiences can ultimately be determined by the cooperation of the group itself. The Battalion has listed six tactics to utilize for a successful group project.
1. Set early deadlines — (even if there are deadlines in place already) This will get your team on the same page. If something goes wrong technologically or logistically, you can fix issues and talk with your professor for help with plenty of time of the class deadline.
2. Utilize communication platforms — Trying to coordinate times to meet for five or more people can be next to impossible when everyone has prior engagements so instant messaging can be crucial during a group project. Applications such as GroupMe, Slack and TeamDrive can help everyone stay on the same page in real time. If members are unable to meet in person, they can utilize each of these programs for completing the project. Members can update each other on new ideas or issues and can hold group members accountable.
3. Stay in touch with your professor — Keep in contact with your professor for good and bad experiences during group projects. Update your professor on new discoveries. Ask questions if something is unclear. If there are issues with group members or time discrepancies that are hindering your project, email your professor or attend office hours. Professors will likely have more sympathy for the group who has been trying hard the entire time and something accidentally goes wrong rather than the group she never heard about until their project mysteriously did not upload to ecampus properly 10 minutes before the deadline.
4. Utilize campus resources — The university writing center can create step by step goals and help with writing issues through group meetings. In terms of meeting with your group, find a place where everyone can accomplish work without disturbing others or becoming distracted; a good place for this is Evans Library on the second floor. Open Access Labs are great for online projects, and library study rooms can be reserved for groups.
5. Don’t let previous negative group projects affect this one — If you have had a bad experience during a group project, know that this one will not be exactly the same. Try to maintain a positive attitude, listen to other members and be upfront with your goals ahead of time. Remember what went wrong the last time and take proactive steps to prevent them from happening again. If you were the unlucky person who did all the work last time, take initiative and suggest that every person have assigned duties to ensure that doesn’t happen again. On the other hand, if you were the one who didn’t do much and received a terrible peer review as a result, make time to put forth the effort necessary to get your fair share of the work done.
6. Do your best, but don’t wear yourself out — Balancing classes, a job and students activities is difficult, so make sure you are staying healthy. If you get busy, overwhelmed or stressed and are unable to fully participate, talk with your group and your professor. If you need alternative resources, contact Student Counseling Services.
