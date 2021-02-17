Below is an unofficial list of warming areas, restaurants and stores that are open in Bryan-College Station. Email editor@thebatt.com for any additions or amendments to this list.
Shelter:
Reed Arena (will remain open as a warming center until 12 p.m. Feb. 18)
Twin City Mission in Bryan (not operating as a warming center but does have available rooms) Call 979-822-1492 to ask about availability.
Click this link for information on warming centers across Texas.
Stores:
H-E-B Villa Maria
H-E-B on Highway 21
Kroger - Rock Prairie
Kroger - Booneville
Sam's Club
La Michoacana Meat Market
Target in Bryan
Target in College Station (open to 5 p.m.)
Home Depot
Lowe's in Bryan
CVS - Longmire/Rock Prairie
CVS - Texas Avenue
Walgreens - Longmire/Rock Prairie
Family Dollar - WJB
Dollar General - Wellborn Road
Mark's Liquor Store
Manning Liquor Story in Bryan
Advanced Auto Parts
Shop N Go - Holleman
Stripes - 2819/Holleman
Drew's Exxon Mobil
Shell - Texas/Deacon
Restaurants:
Denny's
Texas Roadhouse
Piasano's Pizza (pickup only)
Polly's Cocina
Casa Rodriguez
Taco Bell - Downtown Bryan
Taco Bell - Harvey
Chicken Express
El Munro del Taco - Finfeather
Whataburger - Rock Prairie
Whataburger - Dominik
Whataburger - Tower Point
Domino's - Northgate
IHOP - S. College (cash only)
Carter's Burgers
La Perla Mexican - WJB
San Jose Mexican Restaurant
La Carreta
Rudy's
Fat Shack
Chef Cano's
La Familia - Texas Avenue
La Perlita - Harvey
Sonic - Harvey
El Payasito
Rosa's
I Heart Mac & Cheese - Century Square
Cotton Patch
Cheddars
Panda Express
TJins (delivery)
Naked Fish and Sushi Grill
Chuy's (to-go only)
Freddy's - Fitch
Fresh Donuts
Weinerschnitzel
Chick-Fil-a - Texas Avenue
Popeye's - Texas/Southwest Parkway
OMG Seafood
Nam Cafe (opens at 4 p.m.)
Los Cucos in College Station
Piada
Casa de Brasil (open 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)
Burger King in College Station
On The Border
Olive Garden
Jack in the Box in College Station
Moe's Irish Pub
Potbelly
Schlotzsky's - University Drive
Cici's Pizza
Dairy Queen
Subway - Rock Prairie
Subway - Towerpoint
Tad's
Atami Steak and Sushi
Wayback Burgers
