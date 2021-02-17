Valen drone photo
Valen Cepak

Below is an unofficial list of warming areas, restaurants and stores that are open in Bryan-College Station. Email editor@thebatt.com for any additions or amendments to this list.

Shelter:

Reed Arena (will remain open as a warming center until 12 p.m. Feb. 18)

Twin City Mission in Bryan (not operating as a warming center but does have available rooms) Call 979-822-1492 to ask about availability.

Click this link for information on warming centers across Texas.


Stores:

H-E-B Villa Maria

H-E-B on Highway 21

Kroger - Rock Prairie

Kroger - Booneville

Sam's Club

La Michoacana Meat Market

Target in Bryan

Target in College Station (open to 5 p.m.)

Home Depot

Lowe's in Bryan

CVS - Longmire/Rock Prairie

CVS - Texas Avenue

Walgreens - Longmire/Rock Prairie

Family Dollar - WJB

Dollar General - Wellborn Road

Mark's Liquor Store

Manning Liquor Story in Bryan

Advanced Auto Parts

Shop N Go - Holleman

Stripes - 2819/Holleman

Drew's Exxon Mobil

Shell - Texas/Deacon

Restaurants:

Denny's 

Texas Roadhouse

Piasano's Pizza (pickup only)

Polly's Cocina

Casa Rodriguez

Taco Bell - Downtown Bryan

Taco Bell - Harvey

Chicken Express

El Munro del Taco - Finfeather

Whataburger - Rock Prairie

Whataburger - Dominik

Whataburger - Tower Point

Domino's - Northgate

IHOP - S. College (cash only)

Carter's Burgers

La Perla Mexican - WJB

San Jose Mexican Restaurant

La Carreta

Rudy's

Fat Shack

Chef Cano's

La Familia - Texas Avenue

La Perlita - Harvey

Sonic - Harvey

El Payasito

Rosa's 

I Heart Mac & Cheese - Century Square

Cotton Patch

Cheddars

Panda Express

TJins (delivery)

Naked Fish and Sushi Grill

Chuy's (to-go only)

Freddy's - Fitch

Fresh Donuts

Weinerschnitzel

Chick-Fil-a - Texas Avenue

Popeye's - Texas/Southwest Parkway

OMG Seafood

Nam Cafe (opens at 4 p.m.)

Los Cucos in College Station

Piada

Casa de Brasil (open 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.)

Burger King in College Station

On The Border

Olive Garden

Jack in the Box in College Station

Moe's Irish Pub

Potbelly

Schlotzsky's - University Drive

Cici's Pizza

Dairy Queen

Subway - Rock Prairie

Subway - Towerpoint

Tad's

Atami Steak and Sushi

Wayback Burgers

