As power returns to the Brazos Valley, some are still finding themselves in need of food, clothing or financial assistance.
Many of these individuals face financial difficulties regularly and are in particular need as a week of ice has closed many businesses, resulting in a loss of pay for employees. This includes families, college students, pregnant women, the elderly and the homeless, all of whom have taken losses due to the weather and ongoing pandemic.
Those who wish to donate food, money, clothes or time have many options around the county where they can do so.
Nonprofits accepting donations:
If you don’t have the means to donate at this time, there are several locations looking for volunteers to help further their charitable work in the area.
Organizations accepting volunteers:
In need of these services? Click any of the above links to find the hours for each location and information about how to qualify for aid.
