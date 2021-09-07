Texas A&M Head Yell Leader Memo Salinas reminded the 12th Man about exhibiting Core Values during athletic events in a campus wide email on Sept. 7.
The letter addressed to the student body showed the yell leaders’ appreciation for the fanbase in their efforts to recreate the historic 9/11 red, white and blue game during the season opener against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 4. However, Salinas said students should represent the university well when standing as the 12th Man at sporting events .
“Texas A&M is a cut above the rest. As Aggies, we show and live out our Core Values of excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect and selfless service in all that we do,” Salinas said in the email. “Sporting events are the front porch of representing Texas A&M spirit and tradition, and our Core Values should be shown to the millions of people watching worldwide.”
After certain events took place during last Saturday’s game, including fans chanting “bullshit” in response to certain referee calls, Salinas reminded campus members the Aggie culture does not condone booing or chanting obscenities at game officials or others.
“Whenever we disagree with something, especially at a sporting event, we have always expressed our disapproval in a unique way — by hissing,” Salinas said. “This is a way to distinguish ourselves from every other fanbase in the country, another tradition that has set us apart from all the others.”
Salinas said he encourages Aggies to always exhibit the Core Values, especially at campus and athletic events.
“Let us be sure that the tradition of good sportsmanship and Aggie hospitality are alive and well throughout this year,” Salinas said. “Let us strive to constantly embody our university’s Core Values and have our opponents leave Kyle Field knowing that Aggieland is a special place, and that the 12th Man is a world class fan base unlike any other.”
Gearing up for the next game against Colorado on Sept. 11, Salinas said he looks forward to seeing the 12th Man in action again at the first away game of the season.
“Thank you for your constant love and support for Aggie Football and our student athletes and for making Texas A&M the best university,” Salinas said. “It is an honor that is second to none to get to lead you, the 12th Man, the greatest fanbase in college sports.”
Y'all aren't gonna mention how they yelled, 'f*ck Joe Biden' multiple times in the 3rd deck?
That’s way better than the Bullsh*t chant and it stands to reason that most people feel that way. You’d have to be an idiot to think he’s doing a good job.
