Since Texas A&M made the decision to move classes online, seniors have been wondering if they’ll get to walk the stage at the end of the semester.
Chad Wootton, associate vice president of External Affairs, said no decisions have been made regarding commencement ceremonies at this time.
“Obviously this is an unprecedented semester and response to the global pandemic,” Wootton said. “At this time all deadlines for graduation application and the efforts regarding continued course of study for semester are intended to complete the semester as best we can.”
A&M officials are expecting to make a decision in the next few weeks. Wootton said they are asking students to wait for additional information regarding graduation from the Registrar’s Office.
In the meantime, A&M students are advised to follow the guidelines posted on the university’s homepage.
