The Texas A&M Department of Student Activities has advised all fraternity and sorority chapters to cease all visitation to their chapter facilities, according to a Twitter announcement from A&M Vice President of Student Affairs Daniel Pugh.
1. The @tamustuact department has advised all Fraternity and Sorority chapters to cease all visitation to their chapter facilities, including those members who do not live in the facility. @TAMUDSA @TAMU— Daniel J. Pugh, Sr. (@AggieVP) August 24, 2020
“Last week, the university confirmed two previously identified chapters as having drawn the attention of our COVID Operations Center,” Pugh said in a tweet. “In doing so, we felt it [was] important information to our community as a campus and public health advisory as well as compliant with Clery Act reporting requirements.”
This announcement comes after A&M issued chapter-wide quarantine and contact tracing for two sorority chapters following reports from The Battalion that confirmed cases of COVID-19 at four chapter houses after in-person Bid Day celebrations.
Pugh said Student Activities’ move to cease visitation at Greek life chapter facilities is due to an increase in cases of COVID-19 among sororities and fraternities. A&M has not yet released any information regarding how many active cases of COVID-19 are present among university employees and students.
Additionally, Pugh said A&M is getting reports from parents that their students are being harassed as a result of Greek letters on their vehicles and that the student conduct office is investigating whether these situations involve student perpetrators.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.