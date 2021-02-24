The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the Brazos County Health District on Feb. 24 that four cases of the United Kingdom’s COVID-19 strain have been uncovered in Brazos County. The affected individuals are experiencing mild symptoms and have not been hospitalized.
The four individuals have currently not been identified as Texas A&M students, but in an email to The Battalion, the Health District said they encourage all Bryan-College Station residents to continue following all COVID-19 safety guidelines, such as washing hands, wearing face coverings, social distancing and receiving vaccinations. The U.K. B.1.1.7 strain has proven to be highly transmissible, so residents should avoid contact with non-family members or those who do not live in their households.
“The main thing to remember is that these are the first four reported cases, but it can be assumed that the variants have been in our community,” Brazos County Health District support services manager Sara Mendez said in the email.
The CDC has acknowledged that virus mutation is common, but states on their website that these fast-spreading variants are still recognized by the antibodies created through vaccination. Since Texas vaccine distribution is still in Phases 1A and 1B, those who are eligible should make plans to receive their vaccine while others should continue to limit interactions and follow safety protocols until their turn for vaccination.
