Texas A&M former student Elizabeth Alexander, Class of 2001, will serve as First Lady-elect Jill Biden’s communications director on the White House’s senior communication staff.
The Biden-Harris Presidential Transition team announced their senior communication staff selections in a Nov. 29 press release, marking the first time in history an all-female communications team has been appointed for the White House. Alexander was President-elect Joe Biden’s press secretary during the Obama Administration, and she served as a senior advisor to the Biden-Harris campaign, according to the press release.
“I’ve long admired Elizabeth’s intellect, grace and optimism during her many years on the Biden team,” Jill Biden said in a tweet on Nov. 29. “We know her as a consummate professional and manager with a contagious enthusiasm.”
Before the Obama Administration, Alexander worked as Biden’s communications director during his time on Capitol Hill as a Senator, according to her biography on the Biden-Harris Transition team website.
Alexander will be one of seven on the all-female communications staff, along with Kate Bedingfield, White House communications director; Ashley Etienne communications director for the Vice President; Karine Jean-Pierre, principal deputy press secretary; Jen Psaki, White House press secretary; Symone Sanders, senior advisor and chief spokesperson for the Vice President and Pili Tobar, deputy White House communications director.
“I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women,” President-elect Biden said in the press release. “These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.