Former Texas A&M System Deputy Chancellor Jay Kimbrough died at the age of 72.
According to an article by The Eagle, Kimbrough was a Vietnam War veteran in the Marines. He also was the former chief of staff for former Governor Rick Perry and has worked for the A&M System since 2006, performing multiple jobs throughout the years until 2012.
“In addition to deputy chancellor and general counsel, he had also worked as special adviser to the board and interim chancellor,” the article read. “He had also served as conservator of the Texas Youth Commission, as Texas’ director of Homeland Security, deputy attorney general and executive director of the Texas Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.”
In a statement sent to The Battalion, Vice Chancellor of Marketing and Communications for the university system Laylan Copelin said Kimbough contributed greatly to the state of Texas.
“Jay did so many good things in state government, particularly in dealing with the youth of our state,” the statement read. “He will be remembered for his ability to make things happen and make them happen well and efficiently. He was a good public servant and a good man.”
There will be a visitation in College Station on Sept. 13 at Hillier Funeral Home. Kimbrough is to be buried with military honors in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.