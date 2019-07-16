Former Texas A&M wide receiver Peter “PJ” Simien III was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Houston Monday morning.
According to ABC 13 in Houston, police say Simien’s black Jeep Wrangler hit the TxDOT sand barrels and rolled over several times at around 2:30 a.m on Monday. Simien, 33, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Simien, Class of 2009, was working at ADP as a district sales manager. He was also a social media influencer.
Hours before his death, Simien posted photos of himself in Houston clubs to his Instagram, though investigators have not confirmed whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to ABC 13.
This story will be updated as new information is gathered.
