For the first time in 50 years, the Lakeview Methodist Conference Center in Palestine, Texas, will not be filled with freshmen Aggies learning their wildcat and meeting their peers this summer.
In a statement released to social media on Friday, May 8, the head director of Fish Camp Ryan Brown announced that Fish Camp 2020 will not be held in its traditional location. Instead, the group is looking to move their program to Texas A&M’s campus at the end of summer.
Here is the latest update from Fish Camp 2020. We are looking forward to exploring the opportunity of bringing Fish Camp to Texas A&M’s campus to welcome the Class of 2024 into the Aggie family! pic.twitter.com/U0uv7cYj8k— Fish Camp (@FishCampTAMU) May 8, 2020
According to the statement, the cancellation of the Lakeview sessions were made to meet CDC and government guidelines for the incoming freshman.
“This was a difficult decision, and of course we are disappointed,” Brown said in the statement. “However, this will not defeat the perpetual Aggie spirit that unites us as an organization and as a university.”
According to the statement, Fish Camp will soon release additional information on their social media accounts about how students can register for this alternative, on-campus program.
