The Fish Camp Director Staff announced in a statement today that all 2020 camps will be held in a virtual format. Freshmen and staff members will be able to participate from their homes, and no events will take place in College Station. Additionally, Aggie Transition Camps will also be held virtually.
This decision comes after a June 17 petition to move Fish Camp and Aggie Transition Camp online received 1,500+ signatures.
“This was a difficult and undesirable decision, but given the current nature of the pandemic, we will be adaptable to not only fit the health and safety needs of the participants, but also Texas A&M University employees and the surrounding Aggie community,” the Fish Camp statement reads.
All camp dates will remain the same and full refunds will be issued for freshmen who choose not to participate in the virtual experience. Partial refunds will be available for all participants who continue with the online camp.
“In true Fish Camp fashion, we will continue to keep the Aggie Spirit alive, and ensure that all freshmen have access to a support system to guide them in their transition into the Aggie family,” the Fish Camp statement reads.
More detailed information regarding the virtual Fish Camp program, registration and refunds will be released by the Fish Camp Director Stadd on Monday, June 29.
A message from Fish Camp Director Staff: pic.twitter.com/SFhINB4Qt9— Fish Camp (@FishCampTAMU) June 26, 2020
We're committed to the health and safety of our members and campers, as we welcome incoming Aggies to Texas A&M for Fall 2020. We appreciate all our members' and supporters' dedication as we make this transition. We cannot wait to meet and support the next generation of Aggies! pic.twitter.com/cyd3qWVPh4— Aggie Transition Camps (@TAMU_ATC) June 26, 2020
