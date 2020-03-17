The Brazos County Health District (BHCD) has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in Brazos County. According to the BCHD, the patient diagnosed with the virus is a female in her 20s with no association to Texas A&M or Blinn College.
The Health District is currently working to investigate this case.
“The BCHD is coordinating efforts with the Texas Department of State Health Services to conduct contact investigations,” a press release stated. “At this time, close contacts will be contacted by health officials directly.”
At this time the immediate health risk to the general public remains low according to the BCHD.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas has 57 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19. The Texas DSHS is posting the latest information, guidance for the public, and updating case counts daily here.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information later.
