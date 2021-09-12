On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the first known Texas A&M student was reported to have died due to complications from COVID-19.
Biomedical sciences sophomore Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero was from Glen Rose, where she was the valedictorian of her high school class, according to an obituary published by Kerrville Funeral Home.
Ahuero is the first known current student at A&M to die of COVID-19.
As of Sept. 9, A&M’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported 1,577 active cases self-reported among university faculty, students and staff. This number was an increase of 948 active cases since Aug. 27, two weeks prior, or a 60 percent increase.
University officials issued a statement to The Eagle Saturday morning, which said the Aggie family is mourning her death.
"Her desire to become a psychiatric nurse was a true calling to serve those in greatest need," the statement to The Eagle said.
The Battalion has reached out to the university for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.