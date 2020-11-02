Provost and Executive Vice President Carol Fierke sent a university-wide email on Nov. 2, updating the student body on spring 2021 classes.
This email provided information on the delivery of classes for next semester, as well as study abroad opportunities. Select study abroad courses will once again be available to specific countries, all of which have strong safety regulations.
“Sixty-four percent of the course sections and 51 percent of all seats next semester are offered with some mode of face-to-face instruction,” the email read. “Most courses have remote options, although 19 percent of spring course sections will be offered with face to face only instruction.”
In the email, Fierke also commented on the low number of current COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, and encouraged all students to continue practicing health precautions.
“I’m very proud that we have made it through most of the fall semester without a significant increase of cases on campus,” the email read. “Thank you to those of you who are participating in the Random Testing Program. It’s working and helping. As we round the corner toward the end of courses, let’s continue to work together to keep campus as safe as possible.”
For the complete update from Provost Fierke, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.