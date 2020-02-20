The Battalion announced Wednesday night that economics junior Eric Mendoza received the endorsement from the Corps of Cadets for student body president. According to recently appointed Corps Commander Tanner Cedrone, Mendoza would provide excellent representation for Texas A&M.
Mendoza said he appreciates this recognition from the Corps, as well as their symbol at A&M.
“It’s an honor to receive an endorsement from the Corps of Cadets,” Mendoza said. “I think what they represent on our campus and throughout the entirety of the history of our institution is really special, and so to get that opportunity to have their support with my vision in the year to come is really special.”
Mendoza said he thinks that this endorsement will be beneficial to his campaign, and he hopes it will inspire students to vote for him and his vision.
“I think what they saw in myself, as well as my campaign, was the opportunity to have a more unified student voice,” Mendoza said. “So, I hope the cadets as well as any other student on this campus see the same thing and what we’re trying to propose on this campus.”
