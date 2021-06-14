The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, is asking residents to conserve electricity through Friday, June 18, according to a June 14 press release.
ERCOT received criticism this year for power outages across Texas, due to record-low temperatures in February and a series of winter freezes. This release asks Texans to conserve energy this week due to high temperatures and the demand for air conditioning.
ERCOT has asked that Texans do the following to lessen electricity use in the state:
- “Set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher – every degree of cooling increases your energy use by six to eight percent.
- Turn off lights and pool pumps and avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines and dryers.
- If you don’t need something – we are asking you to turn it off and unplug it if possible.”
College Station is expected to reach degree highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s for the rest of this week, according to AccuWeather.
To read current power demands, forecasts and capacity, visit http://www.ercot.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.