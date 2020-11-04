Brazos County saw polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 for the 2020 General Election. At this time the results are unofficial, but include ballots cast in all 25 of the county's polling locations — early and absentee voting included.
Here are the election results from Brazos County:
National and Statewide
U.S. President
Donald J. Trump, REP: 47,456 (55.9%)
Joseph R. Biden, DEM: 35,242 (41.58%)
Jo Jorgensen, LIB: 1,803 (2.13%)
Howie Hawkins, GRN: 252 (0.30%)
U.S. Senator
John Cornyn, REP: 49,271 (58.67%)
*Mary "MJ" Hegar, DEM: 32,005 (38.11%)
Kerry D. McKennon, LIB: 2,239 (2.67%)
David B. Collins, GRN: 459 (0.55%)
*MJ Hegar has conceded the U.S. Senate race to John Cornyn
U.S. Representative District 17
Pete Sessions, REP: 47,267 (57.50%)
*Rick Kennedy, DEM: 31,685 (38.55%)
Ted Brown, LIB: 3,250 (3.95%)
*Rick Kennedy has conceded the U.S. Representative District 17 race to Pete Sessions
Texas Railroad Commissioner
James "Jim" Wright, REP: 48,358 (58.72%)
Chrysta Castañeda, DEM: 30,147 (36.61%)
Matt Sterett, LIB: 2,778 (3.37%)
Katija "Kat" Gruene, GRN: 1,069 (1.30%)
Chief Justice, Texas Supreme Court
Nathan Hecht, REP: 48,016 (58.03%)
Amy C. Meachum, DEM: 31,849 (38.49%)
Mark Ash, LIB: 2,885 (3.49%)
Justice Place 6, Texas Supreme Court
Jane Bland, REP: 50,231 (61.05%)
Kathy Cheng, DEM: 32,042 (38.95%)
Justice Place 7, Texas Supreme Court
Jeff Boyd, REP: 48,205 (58.59%)
Staci Williams, DEM: 31,160 (37.87%)
William B. Strange III, LIB: 2,906 (3.53%)
Justice Place 8, Texas Supreme Court
Brett Busby, REP: 48,109 (58.67%)
Gisela D. Triana, DEM: 30,968 (37.77%)
Tom Oxford, LIB: 2,921 (3.56%)
Judge Place 3, Court of Criminal Appeals
Bert Richardson, REP: 49,334 (60.27%)
Elizabeth D. Frizell, DEM: 32,527 (39.73%)
Judge Place 4, Court of Criminal Appeals
Kevin P. Yeary, REP: 49,908 (61.16%)
Tina Clinton, DEM: 31,694 (38.84%)
Judge Place 9, Court of Criminal Appeals
David Newell, REP: 49,837 (61.21%)
Brandon Birmingham, DEM: 31,589 (38.79%)
State Board of Education District 8
Audrey Young, REP: 52,425 (69.50%)
Audra R. Berry, LIB: 23,010 (30.50%)
State Representative District 14
John Raney, REP: 35,873 (57.55%)
Janet Dudding, DEM: 26,462 (42.45%)
Brazos County
Brazos County Sheriff
Wayne Dicky, REP: 48,606 (60.62%)
Patrick Logan, DEM: 27,769 (34.63%)
Clyde Garland, LIB: 3,808 (4.75%)
Brazos County Attorney
Earl Gray, REP: 49,434 (61.66%)
Freddie Medina, DEM: 30,744 (38.34%)
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
Russ Ford, REP: 16,349 (67.17%)
Jane Sherman, DEM: 7,992 (32.83%)
Bryan City Council
Bryan City Council District 3
Bobby Gutierrez: 5,587 (76.36%)
Jonna Schreiber: 1,730 (23.64%)
Bryan City Council District 4
Flynn Adcock: 3,694 (64.31%)
Doris Machinski: 2,050 (35.69%)
College Station City Council
College Station City Council Place 1
Bob Brick: 15,369 (50.01%)
Jason Cornelius: 15,363 (49.99%)
College Station City Council Place 3
Dell Seiter: 12,372 (40.29%)
Linda Harvell: 18,334 (59.71%)
College Station City Council Place 4
Elizabeth Cunha: 18,547 (57.89%)
Joe Guerra Jr.: 13,490 (42.11%)
College Station City Council Place 5
Craig Regan: 10,618 (37.41%)
Brian Alg: 4,795 (16.90%)
John Nichols: 12,966 (45.69%)
Editor's Note: Brazos County mail-in ballots have not been counted at this time. It is currently unknown how many outstanding ballots have yet to be counted in Brazos County.
