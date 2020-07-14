Vote Butons
Election day has begun in Brazos County for the primary election runoff. The following polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, Texas

Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave, Bryan, Texas

College Station City Hall, 1101 Texas Avenue, College Station, Texas

Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road, Bryan, Texas

Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 State Hwy 6, South, College Station, Texas

Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Rd , Bryan, Texas

Wellborn Community Center, 4119 W. Greens Prairie Road, Wellborn, Texas

First Baptist Church-Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive. Bryan, Texas

The Repubican Party ballot will feature the following candidates:

U.S. Representative District 17: Pete Sessions, Renée Swann

County Commissioner - Precinct No. 1: Michael Schaefer, Steve Aldrich

The Democratic Party ballot will feature the following candidates:

U.S. Senator: Royce West, Mary “MJ” Hegar

U.S. Representative District 17: David Anthony Jeramillo, Rick Kennedy

Railroad Commissioner: Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo, Chrysta Castañeda

For more information on today’s runoff or future elections, visit brazosvotes.org.

