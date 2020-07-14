Election day has begun in Brazos County for the primary election runoff. The following polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, Texas
Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave, Bryan, Texas
College Station City Hall, 1101 Texas Avenue, College Station, Texas
Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road, Bryan, Texas
Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 State Hwy 6, South, College Station, Texas
Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Rd , Bryan, Texas
Wellborn Community Center, 4119 W. Greens Prairie Road, Wellborn, Texas
First Baptist Church-Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive. Bryan, Texas
The Repubican Party ballot will feature the following candidates:
U.S. Representative District 17: Pete Sessions, Renée Swann
County Commissioner - Precinct No. 1: Michael Schaefer, Steve Aldrich
The Democratic Party ballot will feature the following candidates:
U.S. Senator: Royce West, Mary “MJ” Hegar
U.S. Representative District 17: David Anthony Jeramillo, Rick Kennedy
Railroad Commissioner: Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo, Chrysta Castañeda
For more information on today’s runoff or future elections, visit brazosvotes.org.
