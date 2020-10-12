As the 2020 general election nears, mail-in voting and early voting allows people to get a head start.
Absentee ballots are becoming increasingly popular among college students who cannot travel out-of-county to vote. Friday, Oct. 23 is the last day to receive an absentee voting application, and it can be mailed to the Brazos County Elections Administrator Office. However, for those registered to vote in Brazos County, Texas’ early voting period runs on select days between Tuesday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 30. Below are the times and locations for early voting in the county according to Brazos Votes.
Dates and times
- Oct. 13-17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 19-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Oct. 26-30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Locations
- Brazos County Administration Building
- Arena Hall
- Galilee Baptist Church
- College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility
- Memorial Student Center (MSC)
Free one-hour parking will be available for voters in the Gene Stalling Blvd. Garage. After getting your parking slip upon entry, you can get validation from the polling place and scan it when you exit.
