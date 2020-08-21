Government officials from around the United States were featured at the last night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).
Beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Aug. 20, the DNC featured prominent figures of the Democratic Party, specifically the new Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. On Aug. 19, the third night of the DNC, Harris officially accepted the Democratic nomination for Vice President, marking the first time in history a woman of color will appear on the presidential ballot for a major party. Former Democratic presidential candidates and others present spoke about topics like climate change, support for the military, cancer research, racial inequality and voting.
The last night of the DNC began with a video compilation of Biden’s supporters expressing hope for the future, followed by a segment memorializing Reverend John Lewis.
Jocelyn Benson and Alex Padilla, the Secretaries of State for Michigan and California, respectively, then commented on recent attempts by Donald Trump to undermine the Postal Service and mail-in voting. They both said voting is the best way to preserve democracy, and encouraged all viewers to participate in November. 11:00
“Secretaries of State are responsible for running fair, accessible, secure elections where every vote is counted and every voice is heard,” Benson said. “We serve on the front lines, defending our democracy against any and all attacks — foreign and domestic.”
The program later aired a segment of Biden speaking to a panel of American workers who voiced their concerns about the recent loss of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DNC then presented a segment on Biden's extensive history with helping military families, featuring some words from veterans and their family members. This segment included a memorial video for Beau Biden, the former Vice President’s son — a war veteran and the former Attorney General of Delaware.
Following this was a panel of seven of the former presidential candidates of the 2020 election. They shared their memories of Biden, voicing their support, followed by similar support from another former opponent, Mike Bloomberg.
To end the night, Biden delivered a speech, officially accepting his nomination and showing support for Harris. He said he wanted to overcome the darkness that has covered America throughout the Trump administration. He also said this election is especially important in determining the quality of the future of America.
“Here and now, I give you my word,” Biden said. “If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It’s time for us, for we the people, to come together. Make no mistake — united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America.”
The Republican National Convention will be held on Monday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.