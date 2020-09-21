For National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 22, Texas A&M Athletics Student-Athlete Services is holding a school-wide voter registration event at Davis Diamond from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., complete with celebratory giveaways for those in attendance.
In order to register, everyone must bring a government ID and wear a face covering in accordance with A&M’s COVID-19 guidelines. Attendees can park for free in lot 100M.
“As it relates to the Aggie Commitment, the voter registration drive provides easy access for student-athletes and staff to update their information or become first time registrants,” Associate Director for Student-Athlete Engagement Kristi Mejias told 12thman.com. “The planning committee thought that our campus community would benefit from this same opportunity and we were excited to have an open invitation extended from Coach Jo Evans and the softball program to welcome all Texas A&M students, faculty and staff to the drive.”
The giveaways will include customized 12th Man towels and 200 grab-and-go cookies from Tiff’s Treats to incentivize registering and updating registration location.
In a press release, A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork said it is important for everyone to exercise their right to vote.
“I am excited our coaches, student-athletes and staff are making an intentional and meaningful difference with the voter registration effort,” Bjork told 12thman.com. “It is our right and privilege in this country to vote and we can help provide a platform for everyone to make their voice heard. I encourage all of those in Brazos County who are not registered to come out and register and make a difference.”
