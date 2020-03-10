College Station police responded to reports of an active shooter at Post Oak Mall at 1:22 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed there were no shots fired.
CSPD tweeted there were no gunshots reported or weapons displayed. The sound reported were likely glass at Zales breaking. Police are now suspecting the sound was of a robbery and are looking for witnesses.
All individuals hiding in shelter-in-place within the mall are safe to return to normal activities.
CSPD held a news briefing outside the mall after the scene was cleared.
“As far as the incident that occurred at Zales, nobody was injured,” CSPD PIO Tristan Lopez said. “Our only suspect description at this time is three black males.”
Lopez said a trio was stopped after they were seen leaving the mall at the time of the incident, but police determined they were uninvolved.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.
