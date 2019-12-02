Two Texas A&M students were pronounced dead Sunday at the scene of a car accident on Highway 6 in south Robertson County.
22-year-old Maegan Sanders and 19-year-old Wesley Sanders, both students at the Mays Business School, were traveling south on 190 when the crash occurred around 6 p.m.
Sgt. Jimmy Morgan of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KBTX that the Sanders’ SUV was one of three vehicles involved in the accident. The driver of one of the other vehicles, an Infiniti, was uninjured, while a third driver was hospitalized in Temple.
The crash is one of two fatal car accidents that took place on Highway 6 Sunday night, and both are currently under investigation, Morgan told KBTX.
