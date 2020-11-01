Corps of Cadets Commandant Joe Ramirez confirmed Nov. 1 via Facebook that sophomore Brandon Reed Williams from Squadron 8 unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 29.
Brandon was a wildlife and fisheries sciences major from Mineral Wells, Texas. As a member of Outlaw 8, Brandon served as career readiness corporal and assistant fire team leader.
“I want to offer my condolences to Brandon Williams’ family, friends and fellow cadets on his loss,” the Commandant said. “We all stand together as Aggies today as we mourn the loss of one of our own. All of us will miss Brandon.”
According to his obituary by Baun-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home, Brandon was a 2019 graduate of Mineral Wells High School where he was involved in football, the National FFA Organization and UIL history. Brandon was also involved at his church, First United Methodist in Mineral Wells, as well as the Palo Pinto County 4-H Shooting Sports.
“The Palo Pinto County 4-H Shooting Sports was one of Brandon’s greatest passions,” the obituary reads. “From the age of 10 he competed in rifle and pistol target shooting, advancing to state three times. In his last years he took time to mentor the new and young participants.”
According to a statement released by the Mineral Wells Independent School District on Oct. 29, Brandon worked for their maintenance department for four summers.
“Brandon’s smile, big heart and love for his friends and family allowed him to touch many lives throughout his 19 years,” the statement read. “Because of his servant's heart, Brandon remains an inspiration to us all.”
Texas A&M Counseling and Psychological Services, or CAPS, is continuing to offer virtual counseling services during COVID-19 and can be reached at 979-845-4427.
