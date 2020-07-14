Texas A&M will have to wait until September for sports to return.
Following a meeting of athletic directors on Monday, July 13, the SEC announced the postponement of the volleyball, soccer and cross country seasons through Aug. 31 to provide schools “additional time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline.”
NEWS | @SEC Volleyball, Soccer, Cross-Country competition postponed through at least August 31.https://t.co/JSkaKUzqoq— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 14, 2020
Though the decision did not include football, A&M’s football season is not scheduled to start until Sept. 5.
Volleyball was scheduled to face Pepperdine, Hawaii and Portland State on Aug. 28 through 30. Instead, the team’s season will start Sept. 4 against Houston at Reed Arena.
The soccer team was slated for an Aug. 28 season opener against Hawaii at home, but will now start its season on Sept. 4, losing a total of five games.
Men’s and women’s cross country will host the Aggie Opener on Sept. 4.
According to the SEC’s announcement, schools can decide whether or not to reschedule non-conference competitions.
The conference will make further announcements regarding fall sports later this month, Commissioner Greg Sankey said following Monday’s meeting with athletic directors in Birmingham.
