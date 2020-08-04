The SEC has announced new guidelines regarding fall football practices.
Rather than their previous start date of Aug. 7, SEC football programs will have to wait until Aug. 17 to begin their preseason practices in preparation for the 2020 season’s start on Sept. 26.
NEWS-@SEC has adjusted dates for preseason FB activities with the first allowable practice now scheduled for Aug 17. New calendar provides student-athletes with more days off than required by NCAA & fewer practices than permitted by current NCAA rules.https://t.co/6vfps274Yy— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 4, 2020
In addition, schools are limited to 25 practices with no more than 20 hours of practice per week and a minimum of two days off per week, which is fewer practices and more days off than outlined by the NCAA. The SEC is also requiring a five-day acclimation period with two days in helmet only, two days in shells and one day in full pads.
Prior to Aug. 17, teams can participate in strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs for up to 14 hours per week.
According to the SEC’s press release, the guidelines were established based on recommendations from the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.
